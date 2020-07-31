Struggling CT tourism operators to stage drive slow over lockdown regulations

Convener at the Private Charter Passenger Association Isaac Jansen hoped that the slow drive would raise awareness around the hardships facing the charter bus and related sectors.

CAPE TOWN - Various tourism operators are on Friday morning expected to stage a slow drive protest as they struggle to make ends meet under the COVID-19 lockdown.

The slow drive will begin at Athlone Stadium at 9am.

Demonstrators will make their way to the CBD and then head back to Athlone.

Convener at the Private Charter Passenger Association Isaac Jansen said that most tour buses had been standing still since the start of the lockdown in March.

"Some long-standing charter companies have closed down and many have retrenched their staff."

He said that government had not consulted with the sector.

"We've had numerous petitions, memorandums and emails to the Transport Minister and the MECs, so [government] should be aware of the issues we are facing."

Jansen hoped that the slow drive would raise awareness around the hardships facing the charter bus and related sectors.

The group is planning to hand over a memorandum at Parliament.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.