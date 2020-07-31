Slow drive protest: Transport operators hit by lockdown want licence fees refund

Protesting tour operators want government to assist the charter bus and related industries hard hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

CAPE TOWN – Protesting tour operators have submitted a memorandum to the Western Cape Legislature and Parliament.

They want government to assist the charter bus and related industries hard-hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, police attempted to stop the slow drive protest.

The Private Charter Passenger Association's Isaac Jansen said despite this, they were able to hand over the memorandums.

“We handed our memorandum over to transport and public works in the Western Cape government and Natasha Mazzone accepted our memorandum outside Parliament.”

He said they want licence fees refunded.

“We had to pay licences six months in advance and since March we couldn’t drive because there are no tourists and we want part of that refunded or completely refunded to operators that could not operate due to the lockdown.”

#JobsSaveLives private charter passenger association and other tourism/hospitality sectors are participating in slow drive protest from Athlone Stadium - Cape Town CBD. Many charter bus workers have lost their jobs as business grinds to a halt due to lockdown. Pics supplied JK pic.twitter.com/RxR2HPWuBl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.