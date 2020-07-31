Sadtu wants clear COVID-19 safety improvement plans from Basic Education Dept

The union said that it was concerned about the state of readiness for next week because it was not clear whether safety issues and structural challenges like poor water supply in some communities had been addressed.

DURBAN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said that it may call on the phasing in of other grades to be postponed if the Basic Education Department failed to meet its demands.

Sadtu has expressed disappointment during the temporary closure of classes, saying that the department had failed to reveal improvement plans ahead of the return of matric pupils next week.

The union said that it was concerned about the state of readiness for next week because it was not clear whether safety issues and structural challenges like poor water supply in some communities had been addressed.

Sadtu secretary-general Mugwena Maluleke said that they would keep a close eye on the Basic Education Department when matric pupils returned to class next week.

"We will then be coming very hard at the department to take the issues of life very seriously unlike they did before."

Maluleke has also responded to criticism against the union that its calls for schools to close were based on ignorance.

He said that very little teaching and learning was taking place prior to their calls for schools to close as parents and teachers were fearful of the virus and the department failed to take them into confidence.

He said that they wanted the department to provide clear steps on the replacement of teachers with co-morbidities as well as infrastructural challenges such as poor sanitary facilities.

