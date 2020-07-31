Ramaphosa to address virtual summit on science, innovation response to COVID-19

The event would highlight health innovations and technologies, as well as social and economic sustainability during and after the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address a virtual science and innovation conference on COVID-19 on Friday morning.

The event will highlight health innovations and technologies, as well as social and economic sustainability during and after the pandemic.

The conference will be hosted by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande as well as the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus is expected to also address the event.

Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Director-General, Dr Phil Mjwara, said that the platform was established to share the department’s interventions in the fight to save lives.

“We are still discovering science, research, and technology tools to continue to support the COVID-19 response… we want to look at and share the new tools that can be used in the battle against the pandemic,” he said.



