Popcru concerned by increase in SA’s sexual offence numbers

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said considering the many reported cases over the lockdown period, the trend demonstrated a bearing on the impact on the fight against gender-based violence efforts.

CAPE TOWN – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is concerned about the 'disturbing' increase of sexual offences, which have risen by 1.7%.

The latest crime stats show that more than 53,000 cases were reported countrywide between April last year and March this year.

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said considering the many reported cases over the lockdown period, the trend demonstrated a bearing on the impact on the fight against gender-based violence efforts.

“For us, the statistics are about informing us where the hotspots are so that in the coming year there is focus on it; from the planning aspect; ensuring that we suppress some of these.”

Mamabolo said the South African Police Service’s structure needed to be reviewed, noting that uneven allocation of resources was a challenge.

“There needs to be more training capacity methods that are undertaken and the tools of trade that police use need to be increased. This should not be seen as a police problem alone. All stakeholders need to play a significant role in making sure that we work together to ensure community safety.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.