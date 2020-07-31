Nzimande: Dept working on multi-disciplinary approach to dealing with COVID-19

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has outlined the initiatives by various universities and institutions to fight COVID-19 here in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that his team was working on a multi-disciplinary approach to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Nzimande was speaking during the virtual national summit looking at South Africa's response to the pandemic.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus are all attending the virtual meeting.

Finding a locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine and the production of more ventilators are among the key items on the agenda.

Nzimande has outlined the initiatives by various universities and institutions to fight COVID-19 here in South Africa.

"Our two main entities in this regard is our Human Sciences Research Council as well as the National Institutes for Humanities and Social Sciences and we have mobilised these entities to help us understand better human and social behaviour in relation to COVID-19.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.