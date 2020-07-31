Murder up by 1.4% but slight drop in serious crimes - Sitole

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has told Parliament’s police oversight committee on Friday morning that generally, serious offences have come down by 2.7% between last April and March 2020.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a slight decrease in "serious crimes".

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has told Parliament’s police oversight committee on Friday morning that generally, serious offences have come down by 2.7% between last April and March 2020.

Serious crime includes murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and robbery.

While serious crimes are down generally, murder is up by 1.4% - that amounts to over 21,000 people who were killed.

"I think three of the heavy contributing provinces have stabilised. We've managed to stabilised the Western Cape, which is one of the most notorious when it comes to murders. The Eastern Cape has also stabilised."

Police Major-General Norman Sekhukhune noted that sexual offences had also increased.

"The second crime is sexual offences where we had in the 2019/2020 financial year, we recorded 53,293 offences, that is 873 counts more than the previous year, leading to a 1.7% increase."

Cash-in-transit robberies had also decreased.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.