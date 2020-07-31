Missing police officer found dead on farm road near Mahikeng

Constable Thato Makgoana was last seen on Wednesday after he said that he was going to Zeerust to visit his sister.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a police officer has been found along a farm road outside Mahikeng.

A missing person case was opened after the 26-year-old failed to arrive home and didn't answer his phone.

The police's Sebata Mokgwabone: "The victim's vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was later found torched. The investigation into the matter by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) is under way."

