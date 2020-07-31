Limpopo man (65) arrested for alleged rape of teenage granddaughter

It's alleged the abuse took place multiple times over the past two years, while the teenager's grandmother was not at home.

JOHANNESBURG – A 65-year-old pensioner in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old granddaughter.

According to the authorities, the child was bribed with money to stay silent about the abuse.

It’s understood the suspect also tried to sell her to his friends by bringing in two other men so they too could sexually abuse her.

Police have thanked neighbors in the community of Mokwakwaila for blowing the whistle on the crime.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Immediately after they got the report, the police proceeded to the Mokgwathi village where the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrates court on Monday.”

#sapsLIM PC, Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has thanked the community of Mokwakwaila, especially the neighbour who reported the rape ordeal of a 14-year-old child, who has allegedly been sexually abused by her grandfather (65) for over two years. #ActAgainstAbuse NPhttps://t.co/09cp3JJIH4 pic.twitter.com/Q77XkLUuBO — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 31, 2020

