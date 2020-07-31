20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
Go

Limpopo man (65) arrested for alleged rape of teenage granddaughter

It's alleged the abuse took place multiple times over the past two years, while the teenager's grandmother was not at home.

FILE: Limpopo police have thanked neighbors in the community of Mokwakwaila for blowing the whistle on the crime. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
FILE: Limpopo police have thanked neighbors in the community of Mokwakwaila for blowing the whistle on the crime. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A 65-year-old pensioner in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old granddaughter.

It's alleged the abuse took place multiple times over the past two years, while the teenager's grandmother was not at home.

According to the authorities, the child was bribed with money to stay silent about the abuse.

It’s understood the suspect also tried to sell her to his friends by bringing in two other men so they too could sexually abuse her.

Police have thanked neighbors in the community of Mokwakwaila for blowing the whistle on the crime.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Immediately after they got the report, the police proceeded to the Mokgwathi village where the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrates court on Monday.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA