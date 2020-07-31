KZN overtakes WCape as SA’s murder capital, experts link this to political hits

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – With the country’s murder rate on the increase, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has overtaken the Western Cape as the country’s murder capital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime statistics earlier on Friday, blaming some of the challenges in KZN on spatial planning – a problem that has haunted South Africa for years.

The 10.6% increase in murders in KZN has shaken the country, with experts raising the link between the crimes to political killings.

A total of 4,859 people were killed in the province between April last year and March this year.

Cele explained why the province had seen the steep increase by 464 murders compared to the last reporting period.

“Inanda tops in the rape in the whole Republic of South Africa, Umlazi comes second. Inanda is number three in the whole Republic of South Africa and Umlazi is number four.”

The murder rate also rose in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The country’s overall murder rate increased by 303 cases to 21, 325.

Cele was particularly concerned about sexual crimes and murders in educational institutions – saying it was becoming the hotbed of sexual abuse.

Three-hundred-and-eighty people were raped in schools, universities, colleges and daycare centres, while 52 people were killed.

SIX OF THE TOP 10 MURDER PRECINCTS IN THE WESTERN CAPE

Meanwhile, six of the top ten murder precincts are in the Western Cape

The SAPS presentation on crime stats features a list of 30 police stations where murder cases are most prevalent.

Ten of them are in the Western Cape, including the most murderous precinct – Delft, with 265.

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Charles George said it was disheartening.

“We are very disappointed with regards with the crime stats. We want to be known, but we don’t want to be known for the wrong reasons.”

It's the first time Nyanga does not top the list of murder cases. That suburb has shown a massive 36% decrease in cases.

Khayelitsha Police Station has seen a 13.6% increase in murders, with 251 investigated during the period under review.

