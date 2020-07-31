20°C / 22°C
Go

KZN Health MEC condemns torching of R6m hospital building by community

A security guard was injured in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FILE: Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala (R) and provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu (L) at a press briefing on 10 May 2020 in Durban. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
FILE: Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala (R) and provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu (L) at a press briefing on 10 May 2020 in Durban. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has called on the community of Amatikulu to stop what she called “anarchy” after they torched a brand new R6 million building at the Catherine Booth Hospital.

A security guard was injured in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Some community members are unhappy over proposals to convert a section of the hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility.

The hospital currently caters for nearly 40 patients, some are in COVID-19 isolation.

Simelane-Zulu said that the criminal behaviour should never be tolerated.

“There is no way in the country, and in the world, where communities are consulted before a health facility is utilised as a COVID-19 centre. We are going to continue to use this facility for COVID-19 patients, and if the community is not going to allow us to continue with this, it means they don’t need this facility and we might need to ask the premier to close it,” the MEC said.

KZN is preparing for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

