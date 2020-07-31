Khomotso Phahlane challenges dismissal as acting police commissioner

Khomotso Phahlane has refuted claims that he's been dismissed from the police, saying he remained an employee with full benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has gone to the Labour Court to challenge his dismissal after what he says was an "unfair and dishonest process".

Phahlane was placed on suspension in 2017 on misconduct charges and was fired on Thursday.

He was arrested in 2019 as part of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into tender irregularities for the purchase of emergency blue lights for the police.

The former commissioner was arrested along with Major General Ravi Pillay, a senior manager in supply chain management.

Phahlane has refuted claims that he's been dismissed from the police, saying he remained an employee with full benefits.