Joburg Mayor Makhubo accedes to MMC Loyiso Masuku's request for leave of absence

The request relates to her alleged involvement in a multi-million rand tender for personal protective equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Loyiso Masuku, has become the latest Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) official to take a leave of absence over her alleged involvement in a multi-million rand tender for personal protective equipment.

In a statement, Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that he'd acceded to her request to step aside while the SIU investigated the matter.

The MMC's husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, has already taken a leave of absence, along with Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The R125 million deal was awarded to Diko's husband, amaBhaca chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe.

Both couples deny any wrongdoing.

The mayor's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said that Loyiso Masuku had taken a month's leave.

"Whilst the allegation that has peddled in the media do not relate to her work in her position with the city, however, the mayor is very interested in the outcomes of those investigations by the SIU."

[Statement] Executive Mayor Makhubo accedes to request for leave pic.twitter.com/KJoyYC5wng — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) July 31, 2020

