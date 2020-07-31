Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study on critically ill COVID-19 patients

The study is hosted by the COVID-19 Critical Care Consortium, a body that includes experts working at around 400 hospitals and research institutions in 52 countries.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have joined a global study geared at formulating the best therapies for very ill COVID-19 patients.

The observational study was established at the beginning of the year focusing on patients in an ICU setting.

The Critical Care Consortium initially looked at a form of support for COVID-19 patients called extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, a more advanced intervention beyond mechanical ventilation.

This platform has since expanded to an all-round registry of treatments and its clinical outcomes.

Professor Ivan Joubert, the head of Critical-Care at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT explained in a statement on Thursday: “Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are doing their very best for every patient they see, but during a pandemic involving a new disease like COVID-19, it can be very challenging to know how well you are doing. The disease and treatments are new to everyone and no context is completely the same.

“In addition, many of us are working in situations where resources are scarce. Every day, we are making decisions about what is the best strategy for a particular patient. How can we use our resources to help the most people as effectively as possible. The COVID-19 Critical study can help us make those decisions better by providing the most up-to-date information, fuelled by global research and collaboration.”

Thompson said the data would be analysed and shared with clinicians via their cellphones or laptops.

The aim of the consortium is to equip clinicians with the best up-to-date information to save lives and improve patient outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

