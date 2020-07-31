Former Cabinet minister’s wife arrested for assault, damage to property

The Hawks say a 45-year-old woman was arrested in Pretoria for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Gauteng have confirmed that a former minister's wife has been arrested in Pretoria for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.

While details around the arrest are still unclear, spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the 45-year-old woman was apprehended earlier on Friday and is currently detained at Brooklyn police station following an ongoing investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Hatfield magistrates court on Monday.