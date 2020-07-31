Eskom planning to cancel R14bn oil contract over inflated supplier fees - report

The expected move to cancel the five-year contract and seek supplies directly from oil refineries comes as Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter seeks to cut expenses.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is reportedly planning to cancel a contract to buy as much as R14 billion of fuel oil from Econ Oil & Energy.

Bloomberg is reporting that the deal will be scrapped after a probe it commissioned found that Econ's fees had been inflated.

The probe was conducted by Wim Trengove, one of South Africa's best-known lawyers, after Eskom's management initially asked the board for permission to cancel the contract in January.

The state-owned utility is struggling to meet the cost of maintaining its power plants and servicing a R480 billion debt burden.

