EFF leaders to file police complaint against Eskom’s Oberholzer

The EFF earlier called for the immediate removal of Jan Oberholzer as Eskom COO after damning allegations of misconduct, nepotism and abuse of power were levelled against him.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to open a case of corruption against Eskom chief operations officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer on Friday.

Earlier this month, the party called for the immediate removal of the COO after damning allegations of misconduct, nepotism and abuse of power were levelled against him in March.

Oberholzer has since been cleared of any wrongdoing by an inquiry set up by Eskom to probe his conduct.

However, the EFF's Vuyani Pambo said Oberholzer's continued tenure at power utility posed a risk, adding that efforts to protect him would be to defend corruption and participate in a deliberate collapse of the embattled utility.

“The EEF’s deputy president and the treasurer-general will open a case against the COO at the Sandton police station. This is a case of corruption.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.