Don't drop guard now that COVID-19 cases decreasing, Discovery CEO warns WC

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has shown a steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections but experts are cautioning locals to not let down their guard.

The chief executive of Discovery Health, Dr Ryan Noach, said that they were currently seeing a steady downward trend in the number of new daily infections.

But he added that locals needed to continue administering the non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks and social distancing, which remained critically important.

Noach said that they were seeing great working partnerships between the private and public healthcare system in South Africa during this period.

"One of the real themes emerging from this COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is solidarity. We're seeing a different type of solidarity, not only between public and private but also between various parts of the private sector that are typically highly competitive and would never have cooperated at all in many respects."

