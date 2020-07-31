Business robberies on the rise, truck hijackings increase by 1.7%

The crime statistics show that there was a 3% increase in robberies at non-residential premises.

JOHANNESBURG – The police say crimes on South African businesses are still on the rise.

The annual statistics released earlier on Friday show an increase of 1.7% in truck hijackings – with Police Minister Bheki Cele describing this as a “labour problem”.

Investors have long complained of crime as one of the hindrances of doing business in the country.

However, more contentious was the continued hike in truck hijackings – with the trucking industry being in turmoil for years now.

There were 1,202 such crimes recorded between April last year and March this year.

Cele explained the trend: “The argument that the job is given to foreign nationals. Is it wrong to have jobs with foreign nationals? No, it is not. But there are measures that are supposed to be followed.”

The police also have something to boast about – with bank robberies decreasing from four last year to zero this year.

The minister did raise alarm about the number of crimes taking place in liquor outlets, including shebeens and clubs – with 348 rapes occurring there and 853 murders.

