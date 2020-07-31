CRIME STATS: 943 children murdered and more than 24,000 sexually assaulted

The slight decline in the murders of children between 2018/2019 and this reporting year will come as little comfort to many whose children have been reported missing for months or years.

JOHANNESBURG – Although contact crimes against children were on the decline in the past year, the data still leaves a lot to be desired.

The police have recorded 943 murders and over 24,000 sexual offences against children.

The crime statistics, covering the period between April last year to March this year, were released earlier on Friday and have been described as a mixed bag by experts.

However, if the premise that a society is judged on how it treats its children and vulnerable populations, then South Africa has a lot to be ashamed about.

The 71-count difference in the murders of children between 2018/2019 and this reporting year will come as little comfort to many whose children have been reported missing for months or years.

The data shows that rape was at the top of sexual offences – 22,070 children were sexually abused between April 2019 and March this year.

The figure has dropped by 2,317 compared to the preceding year.

“For children, the contact crimes murder decreased by 71; sexual offenses by 2,317; attempted murder showed a reduction of 47; assault grievous bodily harm declined 309; and common assault slowed by 137," explained the police’s Norman Sekhukhune,

Meanwhile, over 10,000 children were victims of common assault – with 7,050 cases of grievous bodily harm reported.

