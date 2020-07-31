Cele: Murder, sexual offences, taxi-related violence on rise in SA

The Police Ministry presented the data covering the period between April last year to March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest crime statistics on Friday showed that murder, sexual offences, and taxi-related murders were still on the rise in South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also announced that the figures would now be released quarterly following years of protest by civil society.

Not only were more South Africans killed in the past year, but even more people were raped.

While Cele shone the light on crimes that were on the decrease such as the zero rate of bank robberies and the decline in stock theft, the police’s inability to bring down the numbers of these serious crimes was glaring.

“Awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and femicide must be intensified; private sector and gender activists’ organisations must work together with government to defeat the scourge and expose perpetrators in this regard,” Cele said.

Of the recorded 53,293 cases of sexual offences recorded, rape was at the top of this list at 42,289 – an increase by 706 cases as compared to last year.

The men and women in blue also managed to detect 9,614 sexual offences, an increase from 7,976 in 2018/2019.

Meanwhile, there was a decrease in community reported crimes that covered 17 categories of crimes.

