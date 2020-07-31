Casac calls for prosecution of officials linked to Solidarity Fund corruption

There have been numerous reports of stealing from the R500 billion fund by among others senior government officials, including the presidential spokesperson and Gauteng's MEC for Health.

JOHANNESBURG – The Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac) is calling on government to prosecute those responsible for looting from the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund and stop playing lip service.

There have been numerous reports of stealing from the R500 billion fund by among others senior government officials.

In the latest report, Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Health MEC Bandile have been implicated in tender irregularities.

The Sunday Independent initially reported on how Diko‘s husband was granted a R125 million state personal protective equipment tender by the Gauteng government.

Apparently, the Dikos and Masuku and his wife are close friends – and questions have been asked about the tender.

The Dikos said the tender didn’t proceed and nothing was paid to them.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province has raised concerns over the matter and has now referred all involved to its integrity commission.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo said: “There is no substitute for the effective investigation and prosecution by the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who have transgressed procurement rules and benefitted unduly are held to account.”

All the implicated parities have denied any wrongdoing.

Diko, MEC Masuku, and his wife Loyiso – who is a member of the mayoral council in Johannesburg – have taken leave of absence until the probe into the matter has been finalised.

The PPE tender is one of many under investigation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.