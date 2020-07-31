20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC condemns MP Jacob Mamabolo's threat to shoot journalist

Journalist Ngwako Malatji has laid a complaint with police after he was verbally assaulted during a recorded telephone conversation with the politician.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo. Picture: Facebook.
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo. Picture: Facebook.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reacted after its member of Parliament (MP) Jacob Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist, saying that his behaviour was unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the party.

Journalist Ngwako Malatji has laid a complaint with police after he was verbally assaulted during a recorded telephone conversation with the politician.

Mamambolo threatened to kick Malatji's testicles for writing about him.

The ANC said that no journalist should be intimidated, insulted or threatened for merely doing their job.

The party will now investigate Mamabolo's conduct and take action where needed.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA