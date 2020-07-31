ANC condemns MP Jacob Mamabolo's threat to shoot journalist

Journalist Ngwako Malatji has laid a complaint with police after he was verbally assaulted during a recorded telephone conversation with the politician.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reacted after its member of Parliament (MP) Jacob Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist, saying that his behaviour was unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the party.

Mamambolo threatened to kick Malatji's testicles for writing about him.

The ANC said that no journalist should be intimidated, insulted or threatened for merely doing their job.

The party will now investigate Mamabolo's conduct and take action where needed.

@MYANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the behavior of its Member of Parliament (MP), Boy Mamabolo. pic.twitter.com/gYvnp3574I — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 31, 2020

