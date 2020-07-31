4 appear in court for allegedly looting R30mn from KZN TVET college

The college's ex-chief financial officer, Zaitun Shaik, faces corruption and money laundering charges together with attorney Azgar Khan, his wife Sharlene Bechoo and businessman Shaariq Ansari.

DURBAN - Four suspects accused of looting R30 million from the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal TVET College have appeared in the specialised Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

The college is mainly attended by students from disadvantaged communities.

The college's ex-chief financial officer, Zaitun Shaik, faces corruption and money laundering charges together with attorney Azgar Khan, his wife Sharlene Bechoo and businessman Shaariq Ansari.

It's alleged that Shaik colluded with Khan to create a fake investment proposal, purporting to come from a bank.

Shaik presented the investment proposal to the college successfully and permission to invest R30 million was granted.

The accused then allegedly created a bank account to launder the money with the assistance of Ansari between November 2018 and October 2019.

Ansari is alleged to have managed the money laundering enterprise, which also made payments to Bechoo.

The College’s ex-CFO Zaitun Shaik faces corruption and money laundering charges together with attorney Azgar Khan, his wife - Sharlene Bechoo and businessman Shaariq Ansari. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2020

Dr. Nzimande: “The only eventuality I would want to see is people being thrown into jail and receiving heavy sentences.” @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/wVf8nId1zC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2020

Ansari and Khan have been granted R50,000 bail each while Bechoo was granted R25,000 bail. Shaikh is out on R20,000 bail.