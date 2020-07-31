20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
Go

315 more COVID-19 fatalities recorded as SA death toll rises to 7,812

More than 11,000 new cases have also been picked up, bringing the number of reported infections to 482,000.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and fifteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,812.

More than 11,000 new cases have also been picked up, bringing the number of reported infections to 482,000.

The recovery rate is at 64%, with just over 309,000 people recovering so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA