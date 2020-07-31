315 more COVID-19 fatalities recorded as SA death toll rises to 7,812

More than 11,000 new cases have also been picked up, bringing the number of reported infections to 482,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and fifteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,812.

The recovery rate is at 64%, with just over 309,000 people recovering so far.

As of today,the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 482 169, the total number of deaths is 7 812 and the total number of recoveries is 309 601. pic.twitter.com/kxNPcVCUdH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 30, 2020

