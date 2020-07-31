2 suspects killed, 6 arrested in police shootout after Malmesbury shop robberies

Nine suspects targeted two shops in Malmebury on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been shot dead and six others arrested following a spate of armed robberies in Malmesbury.

Two spaza shop owners were held up at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled with cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers.

Police officers spotted them at a petrol station in Darling and jumped into action.

The police's Andre Traut said that a shootout erupted.

"Members of Darling police who reacted on the all-points bulletin spotted the taxi at a petrol filling station in Darling and instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle. The suspects refused to comply and opened fire at police, which resulted in two suspects being fatally wounded after police retaliated."

Six of the suspects were arrested and one is on the run.

