Zondo Commission hears details of Bosasa VIP travel bookings

Travel agent Douglas Blake said that he booked accommodation for Dudu Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria and for Nomvula Mokonyane's daughter at Sun City.

JOHANNESBURG - Travel agency owner Douglas Blake has confirmed to the state capture commission that he handled Bosasa accommodation and car bookings for people, including former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni, and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter, Katleho.

Blake said that he’d been waiting for years to testify after his initial evidence taken by the Hawks went missing.



He said that he booked accommodation for Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria and for Mokonyane at Sun City.

Douglas Blake said that he was subpoenaed by the Hawks to hand over information regarding the travel bookings he handled for Bosasa’s VIPs.

He said that former COO Angelo Agrizzi and his wife paid for the bookings by EFT or cash.

Advocate Viwe Notshe asked Blake about some of the clients.

"The next person is Katleho Mokonyane and the supplier is Budget car and the invoice is addressed to Bosasa PTY under JJ Venter. Do you know who Katleho Mokonyane is for whom Bosasa and JJ Venter booked for?"

To which Blake replied: "I remember one of the girls in front saying they desperately needed a type of car for the minister's daughter."

Blake said that there was an extensive investigation from 2014 to 2016 but he was told that the case had gone flat and evidence from his server had disappeared.

However, the information was restored earlier this year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.