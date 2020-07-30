WC Treasury launches report on PPE procurement and expenditure

The report includes the PPE related transactions made by all provincial departments from April to June this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Treasury on Thursday launched its Procurement Disclosure Report.

The report details all personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and expenditure in the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance MEC David Maynier: "The regular and standardised report that will be made available on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to the public. We consider the Procurement Disclosure Report an excellent example of transparency and another innovative step in maintaining a clean government."

It lists the supplier, item description, unit price and total spent.

