WATCH LIVE: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane launches 2020 Women's Month

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is launching 2020 Women's Month.

The minister will also reveal the theme for the month and announce the call to action to South Africa to respond to gender inequality.

WATCH: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane launches 2020 Women's Month