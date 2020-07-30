Vaal Dam: GP residents urged to use water wisely as dam levels plummet

The Vaal Dam dipped to even lower levels from last week's 43.4% to its current 42.6% mark.

JOHANNESBURG – The Water and Sanitation Department has urged Gauteng residents to reduce water usage, as the Vaal Dam water level continues to plummet.

The department said the integrated Vaal River System, which comprises of 14 dams, has been declining weekly with water levels at 63.3%

The Vaal Dam dipped to even lower levels from last week's 43.4% to its current 42.6% mark.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said the lower levels indicated that the dam had been hovering under stress for some time - with the situation worsening due to the dry winter season.

“Although the dam is at 42.6 %, which is much lower than it was last year, we can get to the end of the winter season with sufficient water in the system. It does not mean that we should be complacent. All of us need to be cognisant of the fact that we have to make sure that we use water sparingly, and with consideration that we will need it more as time goes by.