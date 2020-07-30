Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Veteran actress Candy Moloi has passed away.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Tributes for the veteran actress have poured in on social media with many remembering her as the original Vho-Makhadzi.

Our original Diva! RIP Our Queen... while we mourn ... the heavens are celebrating your red carpeted arrival !



We love you mama ♥️♥️♥️♥️#RIPCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/TABZjs23or — KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) July 29, 2020

Bidding farewell to an icon, a performer, a mother. Rest in Power Ma Candy. My heart goes out to your family ❤️ #RIPCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/qKsNlmnkzl — Nwabi George (@nwabi_george) July 28, 2020

This article first appeared on 702 : Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi