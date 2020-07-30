20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Candy Moloi
Candy Moloi
one day ago

Veteran actress Candy Moloi has passed away.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Tributes for the veteran actress have poured in on social media with many remembering her as the original Vho-Makhadzi.

This article first appeared on 702 : Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

Timeline

More in Entertainment

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA