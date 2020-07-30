Tourism update: Curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the decision to extend the curfew to 10pm would allow restaurants to make use of their busiest time.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 lockdown curfew has been pushed back from 9 pm to 10 pm.

This has been announced by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

The decision will allow restaurants to make use of their busiest time.

Leisure travel within your own province is now also allowed, but you still can’t cross provincial lines.

With regard to accommodation for leisure, there may be no more than two people per room, unless it's parents with children.

Tour operators will be allowed to conduct open-top safaris once the new regulations are published.

The tourism sector has been one of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kubayi-Ngubane said after complaints from the restaurant industry, they decided to extend the lockdown curfew.

“To stop at 10 pm to allow for uninterrupted dinner services at restaurants.”

Government has also allowed intra-provincial travel for leisure.

“With the new regulations, individuals will be permitted to leave their homes for leisure purposes within their provinces where they currently live.”

But the minister was clear that alcohol sales were still prohibited.

