Tera Mtembu joins USA Major League Rugby side, New England Free Jacks

BOSTON - Free Jacks have added experienced and powerful loose forward Lubabalo (Tera) Mtembu to the playing roster for the 2021 season in Major League Rugby.

Tera will join the Free Jacks on a three-year contract from the Sharks Super Rugby and Currie Cup teams, where he captained the Super Rugby side in 2016 and 2017 and led the Currie Cup Campaigns in 2014 and 2019.

“I am grateful to the Free Jacks for giving me this awesome opportunity to join an exciting programme and growing community,” commented Mtembu. “I am looking forward to the challenge, to learn new things, add value where I can and most importantly, earn my teammates’ and the fans’ trust and respect.”

The move to the Free Jacks will be Mtembu’s first professional team change since joining the Sharks out of high school. At 29, Mtembu has amassed 47 Super Rugby appearances and 45 Currie Cup caps.

Mtembu also appeared for the 2010 South African U20 team, representing his home nation in all four test matches.

He went on to play for the South African National Sevens side in 2010 and 2011 before making the move to the 15-a-side code with the Sharks.

“A proven leader and key contributor at Super Rugby level, Tera will not only be a tremendous asset on the field, but will display what it means to be a Free Jack and role model through his daily behaviors,” said Tom Kindley, Free Jacks performance manager.

“With the ability to play across the back row, jump in the lineout and create havoc off the back of the scrum, Tera is a versatile, top quality player that we are thrilled to welcome to New England. We are thankful to the Sharks for one of their finest sons and are excited to see Tera impart his knowledge and leadership to players and staff within the organisation and Junior Jacks academy development squads.”