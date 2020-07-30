Sars sets up over 30 apps to help taxpayers fulfill obligations online

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the continuous enhancement of digital offerings remained an important part of improving the service.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has more than 30 new apps to help taxpayers fulfil their obligations online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

That's been revealed during a briefing by Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Kieswetter said during the COVID-19 national lockdown, Sars has added more than 30 additional online applications so that taxpayers didn't need to physically visit Sars offices.

He said it was also in the interest of staff members.

Kieswetter said the revenue service's approach supported social distancing, but beyond the pandemic it provided the legacy infrastructure towards the modernisation of Sars.

The commissioner said over the next two days, they would engage with register controlling bodies, business associations, customs intermediaries and auditing and accounting firms to improve the entire tax eco-system.

Kieswetter said the measures also supported the aspirational vision 2020/24 of building a smart modern Sars with unquestionable integrity that could be trusted and admired.

He said they were making steady progress on this journey when the coronavirus pandemic placed them on an unprecedented path.

