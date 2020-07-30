SARS makes changes to the 2020 tax filing season - here's what you need to know

To limit queues and observe social distancing, SARS has introduced auto-assessments for non-provisional taxpayers.

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has announced that the 2020 filing season will begin on 1 August 2020.

Provisional taxpayers and those who did not qualify for auto assessment can start submitting their returns from 1 September.

EB Inglis chats to Tax Expert Matthew Haddon of SimpleTax to clarify the changes.

There are two stages of filing this year. First starting on the first of August, and basically anyone who has complicated returns things like travel claims or rental property, they can only start filing from 1 September. Matthew Haddon, SimpleTax

To limit queues and observe social distancing regulations, SARS has introduced auto-assessments for non-provisional taxpayers.

The revenue services have gone to a lot of trouble to get all the service providers to provide them with all their basic information. So your retirement annuities and medical aids and your employers and also the banks who collect your data with regards to interest that you earn. Matthew Haddon, SimpleTax

They all prepopulated your information. So for the guys who have very simple returns, that information is already there. Matthew Haddon, SimpleTax

What if you're not happy with the auto-assessment, can you make changes?

You can. But if you decide to make changes you're going to have to wait until the first of September. Matthew Haddon, SimpleTax

