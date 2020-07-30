SAHRC concerned by patient-doctor ratio at Nasrec field hospital

The commission conducted a site inspection of the facility on Wednesday to assess its state of readiness ahead of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said while it was satisfied with the progress made in equipping the Nasrec field hospital, it was concerned about the patient to doctor ratio.

The commission conducted a site inspection of the facility on Thursday to assess its state of readiness ahead of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital has already admitted over 300 patients, with the number expected to rise in the coming weeks.

However, only 30 volunteer doctors are currently working at the facility.

The commission's Buang Jones said: “The patient-doctor ratio is not ideal, the hospital confirmed they have about 302 patients accommodated at the facility; they have seen a 70% recovery rate – which is commendable. Only two patients have died.”

