Sadtu concerned after DBE fails to reveal plans ahead of return of matrics

DURBAN – The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said it was disappointed with the Basic Education Department following the temporary closure of schools.

Sadtu said they wanted to meet with the department on Monday to outline key issues to be resolved before matric pupils returned to classes next week.

The union said, however, it was only called to a meeting on Wednesday morning where they were asked to submit proposals ahead of the resumption of classes.

It said officials has also failed to detail preparations that the department had made since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of schools last week.

Sadtu Secretary-General Mugwena Maluleke said in the absence of details of how the department had utilised the days since the closure of schools, they would continue to call for safety for their members.

“That is going to be what we are demanding over the weekend and from now and tomorrow to see the plans that are there so that we satisfy ourselves that our members are going back to a situation that is better than what it was when we were taking a break.”

Maluleka said they would be monitoring the return of matric pupils to classes next week as this would guide their response on the phasing in of other grades.

“Having monitored, starting from next week, the readiness – the NEC may take the decision to say ‘please hold on, you’ve got to delay the coming of the other grades to make sure that you contribute towards the suppression of this particular virus'.”

_Eyewitness News _has not been able to obtain a response from the Basic Education Department.

