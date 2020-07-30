SACC: Ramaphosa, govt must stop condemning corruption and act against it

The SACC said it was shocking that taxpayers’ money, which should be spent saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, was being stolen by greedy individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) on Wednesday said that it was disgusted by revelations of the shameless looting of COVID-19 funds.

The SACC said it was shocking that taxpayers’ money, which should be spent saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, was being stolen by greedy individuals.

The religious body appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against the looters.

SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said that allegations of corruption included the personal protective equipment (PPE) saga, which Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband were embroiled in.

Mpumlwana said that the president and government should stop only condemning and act against corruption.

“You cannot expect to have proper accountability when you yourself, to whom the accountability belongs, you’re not taking responsibility for ensuring that what you mean is dealt with appropriately,” Mpumlwana said.

The bishop said that the current tender system needed to be reviewed.

“And focus on supplying what is needed. Imagine the amount of time taken processing these tenders with all these other companies,” he said.

The SACC said it also wanted specialised courts set up by government to prosecute those stealing money meant for COVID-19 relief.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.