SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 7,497 after 240 more fatalities recorded

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that over 11,000 new infections were detected in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the number of known cases in the country to over 471,000.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,497.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that over 11,000 new infections were detected in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the number of known cases in the country to over 471,000.

The recovery rate is now at 63%, with almost 298,000 people having recovered so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

