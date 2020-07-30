SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 7,497 after 240 more fatalities recorded

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that over 11,000 new infections were detected in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the number of known cases in the country to over 471,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,497.

The recovery rate is now at 63%, with almost 298,000 people having recovered so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 471 123, the total number of confirmed deaths is 7 497 and the total number of recoveries is 297 967. pic.twitter.com/ZBNMB85y5D — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 29, 2020

