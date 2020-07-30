PPE tender was above board - Diko couple

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband said that their efforts to earn an honest living had been mired in controversy but insisted there was no corruption in the awarding of a PPE contract from the Gauteng government.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband said that their efforts to earn an honest living had been mired in controversy but insisted there was no corruption in the awarding of a PPE contract from the Gauteng government.

The couple said that the tender was above board but conceded that going into business with the state was an error of judgement.

The contract, which was said to cost government more than R120 million, has drawn the ire of the public and sparked calls for those implicated to be sacked.

The Diko couple have released a statement clarifying how they became embroiled in the saga.

The couple said that while they understood that "years of cronyism” in the country had fostered an environment of mistrust, their hands were clean.

Royal Bhaca Projects, which is the company at the center of the scandal, has no track record of procuring PPE but was still awarded the multi-million rand contract.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s wife has also being implicated in the questionable deal, which the Diko couple insists hasn't led to any public funds being paid out.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is now expected to announce its response to growing calls that the MEC should be sacked.

