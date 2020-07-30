Police investigate breach of lockdown rules at Mlangeni house

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure structure is now investigating after a public outcry over images clearly showing more than 50 people being allowed to gather outside the stalwart’s house earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Wednesday said that the investigation into lockdown violations outside the Soweto home of late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Andrew Mlangeni would be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution when it was completed.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) structure is now investigating after a public outcry over images clearly showing more than 50 people being allowed to gather outside the stalwart’s house earlier this week.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula posted some of those pictures on social media and later blamed “spontaneity” for the breach in regulations.

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that when the investigation was completed the NPA would take over.

“It has come to the attention of the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure that numerous people have been making calls, via various media platforms, that mourners who visited the house of the late struggle stalwart, Mr Andrew Mlangeni yesterday [Tuesday], be arrested,” Naidoo said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added: “The regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 makes provision for the dispersing of crowds who gather illegally and to hold accountable a person or persons who convenes or organises illegal gatherings.

“Therefore, with regards to this matter in question, a case of contravention of Section 48 (1) (a) of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 will be opened for investigation.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.