Ongoing land invasion attempts threatening CoCT housing projects - Plato

Police have been deployed to Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein over the past few days where violent protests have broken out over land and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that ongoing attempts to invade land were threatening city housing and human settlements projects valued at over R1 billion.

Police have been deployed to Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein over the past few days where violent protests have broken out over land and housing.

In both areas, land was illegally occupied and houses have been demolished in recent days.

Plato met with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who agreed that land invasion was an unacceptable alternative to backyarder disputes with landlords.

The mayor also expressed concerns about what he viewed as a lack of police support for anti-land invasion operations in Cape Town. He said that Sisulu had agreed to take this issue up with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"The invasions do have a counter-productive effect on our development in Cape Town and we will and we will only see shack structures instead of brick and mortar structures."

Plato explained the way forward.

"The way forward is that national and the city will work together with regard to looking at our existing housing policies to see how best we can find land very quickly for relocation purposes but also for temporary accommodation purposes.

"I think the minister was also very clear for the time being the invaders must go back where they're coming from. They did live somewhere up to two, three weeks ago. If they were evicted by the landlords, that is illegal and the tenants must go and lay the necessary charges against them."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.