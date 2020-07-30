New curfew may not help, says group representing hospitality, tourism industry

The #ServeUsPlease movement protested near Parliament last week calling for government to relax the lockdown regulations as numerous people are losing their jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - A group representing the hospitality and tourism industries said extending the curfew by an hour may not help.

The group's Ashleigh Perremore said the curfew extension would help few businesses: “It’s a bit of a tricky one, for some of us won’t work. If they moved it to 12 am, then that would have been great. Also, without liquor, a lot of these nighttime restaurants and venues won’t still be able to open up. It does and it doesn’t help.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced that the COVID-19 lockdown curfew has been pushed back from 9 pm to 10 pm.

The decision will allow restaurants to make use of their busiest time.

Leisure travel within your own province is now also allowed, but you still can’t cross provincial lines.

With regard to accommodation for leisure, there may be no more than two people per room, unless it's parents with children.

