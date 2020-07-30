National Lottery Commission's finally released beneficiary list raises questions

DA's Matthew Cuthbert says at first glance the list shows R119 million of the R150 million Covid-19 money unaccounted for.

After a long, drawn-out battle, the NLC has finally released lists of its beneficiaries. The NLC has been at the centre of investigations into who it has distributed millions of rands to while they have fought tooth and nail not to have the lists revealed.

And it has been alleged that while the funds were meant to go to NGOs and organisations that really need financial aid, much of it has ended up in the wrong hands.

The DA's Deputy Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry, Matthew Cuthbert talks to Refilwe Moloto about the alleged rot that has set in at the National Lotteries Commission, which he believes is evident now that they have finally released a list of their beneficiaries.

Cuthbert says the DA will study the newly released list of the coming few days and ensure that no redactions have been put in place or attempted to omit any information.

On a cursory glance, the first thing we picked up is the Covid-19 Relief Fund does not amount to the total amount that was actually disbursed for that. Matthew Cuthbert, Deputy Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry - DA

There were three separate amounts totalling R150 million allocated. This was intended for infrastructure projects to be completed, donations to the Solidarity Fund, and towards NGOs soup kitchens assisting in feeding the nation during lockdown, says Cuthbert.

If you calculate all the numbers in that list you roughly come to an amount of about R21 million rand which means almost R119 million has not been accounted for. Matthew Cuthbert, Deputy Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry - DA

He says the DA will make a more detailed announcement once they have studied the list fully.

THE NLC disburses around R1.2 billion a year and Cuthbert says many allegations of corruption in the way in which this money has been used are very concerning.

Listen to the interview below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : National Lottery Commission's finally released beneficiary list raises questions