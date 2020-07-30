MPs demand answers from Ramaphosa over COVID-19-related corruption

This followed reports that a company linked to Presidency psokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband had scored a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender valued at R125 million, raising concerns about a conflict of interest.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday demanded answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa about COVID-19 related corruption and looting.

They also wanted Ramaphosa to clarify the role of his spokesperson Khusela Diko, who has since taken a leave of absence.

The National Assembly considered the budget of the Presidency, but MPs focused their attention on tender corruption allegations.

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said that COVID-19 corruption was quite evident.

“This whilst government holds its boot to the neck of the economy and the education system in our country while daily evidence mounts of ANC COVID-19 corruption, including under his very nose in the Presidency,” Steenhuisen said.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe was more direct about allegations involving the president’s spokesperson.

“My question is, why has the president not pronounced himself publicly on serious allegations that his spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku have acted improperly and corruptly in the awarding of a PPE contract?” Meshoe said.

Responding on behalf of the Presidency, deputy Minister Thembi Siweya said that Ramaphosa had always been clear on COVID-19 corruption and had gone as far as proclaiming a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation.

