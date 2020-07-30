NW Premier Mokgoro recovers from COVID-19, faces lashing over executive

Job Mokgoro, who returned to work last week, participated in a virtual meeting with the North West Legislature Chairperson’s forum to address the concerns about his executive.

BRITS – North West Premier Job Mokgoro has recovered after he contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

Mokgoro, who announced his positive result a day after one of his MECs Gordan Kegakilwe succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, is said to be in good health.

His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “The Premier is in good health and COVID-19 negative. He resumed his official duties last week on Wednesday.”

Mokgoro returned to a heated debate over reported plans to reshuffle his cabinet.

On Monday, the Premier participated in a virtual meeting with the North West Legislature Chairperson’s forum to address the concerns about his executive that were raised by the chairpersons of the portfolio and standing committees.

“We have concerns around lack of action regarding house resolutions by the executive council and prolonged turnaround times for responses and failure to implement corrective recommendations and post audit action plans to resolve problems identified by institutions supporting democracy such as Auditor-General, Public Service Commission and Public Protector,” said committees chairperson Mmoloki Cwaile in a statement.

Also in the meeting was Finance MEC and Government Business Leader Motlalepule Rosho, who was reminded by the committees' chair that failure to table required reports was a not only non-compliance, but it was also a breach of the Constitution.

Cwaile said there was a need for the provincial treasury to issue guidelines that would improve the audit outcomes for municipalities and provincial departments.

“What concerned chairpersons the most was role of Section 100 administrators in haemorrhage of economic opportunities to other provinces to the disadvantage of local economic development and local businesses.”

He also requested that the province’s COVID-19 responses be decentralised to institutions.

