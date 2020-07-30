Mboweni: Treasury looking at centralising PPE purchases to prevent corruption

As billions of rand are pumped into the economy to combat COVID-19 and its social and economic fallout, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that he’d told Treasury officials to find ways of preventing fraud and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that Treasury was looking at centralising the purchase of personal protective equipment in a bid to prevent fraud and corruption.

At the same time, Mboweni’s told Parliament that it was not true that every contract or tender awarded to deal with the COVID-19 crisis was corrupt.

Mboweni was speaking during debate on the Adjustment Appropriation Bill, the supplementary budget that he tabled last month to deal with the financial fall-out from the pandemic.

"We have been reading reports about possible acts of corruption in some of the contracts awarded with respect to COVID-19 equipment and to that extent I have held discussions with the National Treasury director-general [Dondo Mogojane] and his exco to see how we can further tighten procedures in this regard.

"One of the things we are thinking about is how to centrally purchase some of the equipment that is required, given the capacity issues between ourselves and the national Department of Health."

The supplementary budget was endorsed by the African National Congress (ANC) and smaller parties yesterday, with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) voting against.

It must now go before the National Council of Provinces for its approval.

