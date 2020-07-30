68 Malmesbury prison escapees back in court today

The group of awaiting trial prisoners now face charges related to their escape after they broke out on Friday but were all rearrested by Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN – The 68 inmates who escaped from Malmesbury Prison last week are back in the dock on Thursday.

Malmesbury Prison remains under lockdown following the escape last week.

Nine officials sustained minor injuries and an investigation is still under way.

The Correctional Services Department said the prisoners overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three of them in a cell.

They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

Officials initially thought 69 detainees had escaped, but they later discovered one inmate had simply moved to a different cell during the chaos and had never left the facility.

Following the mayhem, some of the problematic inmates were transferred from Malmesbury Prison to maximum security facilities in the region.