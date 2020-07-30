Makhura: We couldn't use open tender system for PPE because of COVID-19

David Makhura has chosen to start Thursday's provincial command council briefing with an update on the allegations of tender irregularities on the COVID-19 funds in the provincial health department.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said when COVID-19 hit the province, the open tender system could not be effected because of the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the emergency procurement process, which was used in recent weeks, had been a successful tool in curbing procurement corruption in Gauteng.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso have been accused of influencing decisions of awarding PPE tenders.

Both have been ordered by the African National Congress in the province to take a leave of absence.

