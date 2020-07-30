Makhura: Allegations against Masuku taint the good work he’s done

Bandile Masuku and his wife, member of mayoral council (MMC) Loyiso, have been accused of influencing decisions in the awarding of a tender for personal protective equipment.

JOHANNESBURG –Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the allegations of tender corruption against Health MEC Bandile Masuku have damaged the good work he has done in fighting COVID-19.

Makhura has given an update on the investigations into alleged tender corruption involving COVID-19 funds in the province.

Masuku and his wife, member of mayoral council (MMC) Loyiso, have been accused of influencing decisions in the awarding of a tender for personal protective equipment.

The Health MEC has been granted a leave of absence for the next month, and Jacob Mamabolo will act in his position.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he was disappointed that MEC Masuku, who has been doing well in leading the fight against COVID-19, had allegations of corruption against him.

“This can’t be ignored by any serious government, nor can the ANC ignore it and the ANC has taken specific decisions.”

Makhura said while he may believe that Masuku was innocent, procedures to test this must still get under way.

“We can’t sit here and say ‘no, what you are saying is true’. I may believe but there must be somebody who can say, ‘hey you might have not done something but did other things happen in your name?’”

The premier said the investigation by the special investigating unit into 102 companies linked to COVID-19 tenders should be concluded in four weeks.

WATCH: Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID-19 in Gauteng

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.